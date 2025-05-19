Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Ryanair CEO says 'losing patience' with Tel Aviv security disruptions

By REUTERS

Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O'Leary on Monday said his airline was "losing patience" with security disruptions at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport and may consider moving aircraft to service alternative destinations.

"I think we're running out of patience too with Israel ... flights to and from Tel Aviv," O'Leary told analysts following the release of full-year results.

"If they're going to keep being disrupted by these security disruptions, frankly, we'd be better off sending those aircraft somewhere else in Europe," he said, adding that flights to Tel Aviv were currently halted until early June.

 

Several illegal structures demolished near site of Tzeela Gez's murder
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/19/2025 02:22 PM
Russia bans Amnesty International as 'undesirable' organization
By REUTERS
05/19/2025 01:28 PM
US vice president meets Pope Leo
By REUTERS
05/19/2025 12:47 PM
Benjamin Netanyahu defends entry of Gaza aid, says necessary
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/19/2025 10:58 AM
Iran says nuclear talks will fail if US pushes for zero enrichment
By REUTERS
05/19/2025 10:27 AM
Trump to speak to Putin on end to war in Ukraine
By REUTERS
05/19/2025 09:43 AM
Iran summons British diplomat over arrest of nationals in UK
By REUTERS
05/19/2025 08:21 AM
Man hit by train in Acre causing delay
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/19/2025 12:58 AM
Former US president Biden diagnosed with prostate cancer
By REUTERS
05/18/2025 11:13 PM
Man who spat on IDF soldier turns self in to PA police
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/18/2025 09:16 PM
Yuval Raphael returns to Israel from Eurovision in Basel
By HANNAH BROWN
05/18/2025 08:48 PM
Blast at police station in eastern Syria leads to casualties
By REUTERS
05/18/2025 08:37 PM
FBI identifies Guy Edward Bartkus as suspect in Palm Springs bombing
By REUTERS
05/18/2025 08:30 PM
French interior minister wins contest to lead conservative party
By REUTERS
05/18/2025 08:23 PM
Hamas willing to release up to nine Israeli hostages for temp. ceasefire
By AMICHAI STEIN
05/18/2025 08:02 PM