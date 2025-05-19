Ryanair CEO says 'losing patience' with Tel Aviv security disruptions

Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O'Leary on Monday said his airline was "losing patience" with security disruptions at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport and may consider moving aircraft to service alternative destinations.

"I think we're running out of patience too with Israel ... flights to and from Tel Aviv," O'Leary told analysts following the release of full-year results.

"If they're going to keep being disrupted by these security disruptions, frankly, we'd be better off sending those aircraft somewhere else in Europe," he said, adding that flights to Tel Aviv were currently halted until early June.