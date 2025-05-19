Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Former Yesh Atid MK joins Yair Golan's Democrats party

By ELIAV BREUER

The Democrats party announced on Monday that former Yesh Atid MK Inbar Bezek was joining the party.

"I worked with Yair in the Knesset in the agricultural lobby and connected with him on both a moral and personal level," Bezek said in a statement. 

"In my current role as CEO of the Economic Development Company for the Galilee and Golan, the members of his party were the first to help and support us with all our needs on the northern border. I joined the Democrats because I believe Yair Golan is the right person to lead the liberal and democratic camp. I call on the other parties in the camp to unite and form a single political body that will run together in the next elections, with Yair Golan at its head," Bezek said. 

UK summons Iranian ambassador after Iranians charged under security law
By REUTERS
05/19/2025 03:53 PM
Lithuania files case against Belarus at the ICJ
By REUTERS
05/19/2025 03:18 PM
IDF conducts strike in Lebanon's Baalbek District
By WALLA!
05/19/2025 03:14 PM
Several illegal structures demolished near site of Tzeela Gez's murder
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/19/2025 02:22 PM
Ryanair CEO says 'losing patience' with Tel Aviv security disruptions
By REUTERS
05/19/2025 01:43 PM
Russia bans Amnesty International as 'undesirable' organization
By REUTERS
05/19/2025 01:28 PM
US vice president meets Pope Leo
By REUTERS
05/19/2025 12:47 PM
Benjamin Netanyahu defends entry of Gaza aid, says necessary
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/19/2025 10:58 AM
Iran says nuclear talks will fail if US pushes for zero enrichment
By REUTERS
05/19/2025 10:27 AM
Trump to speak to Putin on end to war in Ukraine
By REUTERS
05/19/2025 09:43 AM
Iran summons British diplomat over arrest of nationals in UK
By REUTERS
05/19/2025 08:21 AM
Man hit by train in Acre causing delay
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/19/2025 12:58 AM
Former US president Biden diagnosed with prostate cancer
By REUTERS
05/18/2025 11:13 PM
Man who spat on IDF soldier turns self in to PA police
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/18/2025 09:16 PM
Yuval Raphael returns to Israel from Eurovision in Basel
By HANNAH BROWN
05/18/2025 08:48 PM