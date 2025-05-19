Former Yesh Atid MK joins Yair Golan's Democrats party

The Democrats party announced on Monday that former Yesh Atid MK Inbar Bezek was joining the party.

"I worked with Yair in the Knesset in the agricultural lobby and connected with him on both a moral and personal level," Bezek said in a statement.

"In my current role as CEO of the Economic Development Company for the Galilee and Golan, the members of his party were the first to help and support us with all our needs on the northern border. I joined the Democrats because I believe Yair Golan is the right person to lead the liberal and democratic camp. I call on the other parties in the camp to unite and form a single political body that will run together in the next elections, with Yair Golan at its head," Bezek said.