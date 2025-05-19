Egypt deems seven people, including five foreigners, dead from capsized tourist boat

Egypt has officially declared seven missing people, including five foreigners, dead after a tourist boat capsized off Egypt’s Red Sea coast in November.

A decree published in the official gazette on Sunday by the country's prime minister deemed two British and two Polish tourists, along with a German person and two Egyptians dead.

The boat, the Sea Story, capsized in November near the Sataya Reef while carrying 31 tourists and 13 crew on a multi-day diving trip. It was struck by high waves and sank in five to seven minutes. Four bodies were recovered at the time.

Officials said the boat had passed its last safety inspection eight months earlier with no technical issues reported.