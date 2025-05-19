Brian Mast to 'Post': 'Trump prefers diplomacy over bombs'

US Congressman Brian Mast, chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee trusts US President Donald Trump equivocally, he stated at the Jerusalem Post conference in New York on Monday.

"There is no doubt that the Iran deal Trump is planning will include 'no enrichment,'" he added.

"When asked what would happen if Iran refuses to comply, Mast responded: "A military option is something we’ve considered seriously. President Trump prefers to use diplomacy over bombs—that’s the strategy. We aim to resolve this diplomatically, but if a kinetic approach is necessary, it’s not off the table."