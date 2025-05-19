Jerusalem Post
IDF soldiers punished after refusing to re-enter Gaza - report

By WALLA!

Soldiers from the IDF's Nahal Brigade reportedly refused to return to the Gaza Strip for another maneuver as reservists after completing their compulsory military service, Walla learned on Monday.

This led to the soldiers being sentenced to suspended prison sentences, after they had requested from their commanders to serve in rear-line positions as reservists because they were "tired of the continuous fighting," Walla added.

The IDF Spokesperson's Office stated, "No soldier associated with the incident has been sentenced to actual imprisonment," Walla added.



