Israel's easing of humanitarian aid access to Gaza insufficient, French Foreign Minister says

Israel's easing of humanitarian aid access to Gaza is insufficient, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Tuesday.

"It is totally insufficient... Immediate and massive aid is needed," Barrot told France Inter radio.

He said Israel needed to ensure massive, immediate aid without any hindrance by Israel.

The leaders of Britain, Canada, and France on Monday threatened sanctions against Israel if it does not stop a renewed military offensive in Gaza and lift aid restrictions, piling further pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.