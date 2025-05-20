Offer to gift Trump an aircraft is 'normal thing' between allies, Qatar's PM says

Qatar's offer to gift US President Trump a Boeing BA.N 747-8 airplane is a "normal thing that happens between allies," Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said on Tuesday at an economic forum held in Doha.

Al Thani dismissed concerns about Qatar trying to buy influence with its key ally, after US Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer introduced a bill on Monday that would prevent any foreign aircraft from operating as Air Force One, the plane that transports the US president.

"I hope that the United States looks to Qatar as a reliable partner in diplomacy that is not trying to buy influence," Al Thani said.