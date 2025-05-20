IDF kills Hamas missile and rocket battery commander

The IDF killed Moataz Deeb, the commander of Hamas's missile and rocket array in the northern Gaza Strip last Saturday, the military confirmed.

The military stated that Moataz planned and executed terrorist attacks against IDF aircraft and launched drones aimed at harming Israeli civilians.

Additionally, the Israeli air force struck over 100 terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip on Tuesday. The military struck a weapons storage facility, several terrorists, a military structure used by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in which weapons were stored, underground infrastructure, and an observation compound.