Sudan's ambassador to the United Nations accused the United Arab Emirates on Monday of carrying out attacks on Port Sudan on May 4 with warplanes and drones launched from an Emirati Red Sea base.

Ambassador al-Harith Idris said the alleged Emirati attack came one day after an airstrike by the Sudanese armed forces on the city of Nyala that targeted an Emirati warplane and killed 13 foreigners, including "Emirati elements."