Turkey's spy chief, Syria's Sharaa discuss Kurdish militants disarming, source says

Turkey's intelligence chief and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa discussed the Kurdish YPG militant group laying down its weapons and integrating into Syrian security forces during talks in Syria, a Turkish security source said on Tuesday.

"The YPG laying down its weapons just like other groups and integrating into the new Syria, including border security and border gates ... were discussed," the source said.

The meeting between Turkey's MIT chief Ibrahim Kalin and Sharaa comes after talks last week between the foreign ministers of Syria, Turkey, and the United States in which Ankara said it expected the militia to fulfill a deal it agreed with the Syrian government and disarm.