The Trump administration is working to reach an agreement that would allow Iran to have a civil nuclear energy program but not enrich uranium, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday, but admitted that achieving such a deal "will not be easy."

Rubio told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that the administration was offering an "off-ramp" for Iran to pursue prosperity and peace.

"It will not be easy, but that's the process we're engaged in now," Rubio said.