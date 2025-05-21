US Justice Department investigating former New York governor Cuomo, sources say

The US Justice Department is investigating Democrat Andrew Cuomo, a leading candidate for mayor of New York City, over Republican allegations that he lied to Congress about what he did as New York governor during the coronavirus pandemic, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The probe represents another example of what critics say is the Justice Department's readiness to move against President Donald Trump's political rivals. Trump, who has painted past legal cases against him as an improper political use of law enforcement, has in a number of instances called for probes of his foes.

Several people familiar with the matter confirmed the Cuomo investigation, which was first reported by the New York Times. A Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment.

A spokesperson for Cuomo, Rich Azzopardi, said the campaign had not been informed of the probe. He accused Trump and the Justice Department of "lawfare and election interference plain and simple - something President Trump and his top Department of Justice officials say they are against."