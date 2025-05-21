IDF to carry out military exercise in Upper Galilee, Merom HaGalil

The IDF will hold an exercise from morning until noon on Wednesday in the areas of Merom HaGalil and Upper Galilee, the military announced.
As part of the exercise, there will be a lot of movement of vehicles and security personnel, but there is no fear of a security incident, the military added.
תרגיל צבאי יתקיים היום החל משעות הבוקר ועד שעות הצהריים במרחבים מרום הגליל והגליל העליון. במסגרת התרגיל תורגש תנועה ערה של כלי רכב וגורמי ביטחון, אין חשש לאירוע בטחוני— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) May 21, 2025