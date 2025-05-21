Jerusalem Post
IDF to carry out military exercise in Upper Galilee, Merom HaGalil

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The IDF will hold an exercise from morning until noon on Wednesday in the areas of Merom HaGalil and Upper Galilee, the military announced.

As part of the exercise, there will be a lot of movement of vehicles and security personnel, but there is no fear of a security incident, the military added.

US Justice Department investigating former New York governor Cuomo
By REUTERS
05/21/2025 05:34 AM
Ben-Gurion's arrivals terminal closed temporarily
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/21/2025 04:59 AM
US, Turkey are committed to increasing security in Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/21/2025 04:49 AM
China warns of legal consequences to those involved in US chip measures
By REUTERS
05/21/2025 04:34 AM
Apple CEO met with Trump at White House on Tuesday, Politico reports
By REUTERS
05/21/2025 02:05 AM
Biden had not received prostate cancer screening since 2014
By REUTERS
05/21/2025 01:50 AM
Comic actor George Wendt, 'Cheers' barfly named Norm, dead at 76
By REUTERS
05/21/2025 01:36 AM
UAE says it agreed with Israel to allow delivery of urgent aid to Gaza
By REUTERS
05/20/2025 11:38 PM
Ambrey says Panama-flagged products container reportedly interdicted
By REUTERS
05/20/2025 11:27 PM
Spanish parliament advances arms embargo on Israel
By MAARIV
05/20/2025 09:56 PM
EU's Kallas asks for EU-Israel trade deal review, lifts Syria sanctions
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/20/2025 07:56 PM
US reaching nuclear agreement with Iran will not be easy
By REUTERS
05/20/2025 06:14 PM
Rubio: When Syria is unstable the region becomes unstable
By REUTERS
05/20/2025 05:53 PM
IDF kills Hezbollah commander in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/20/2025 05:16 PM
Turkey's spy chief, Syria's Sharaa discuss Kurdish militants disarming
By REUTERS
05/20/2025 05:06 PM