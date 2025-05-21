Flash floods cut off inland Australian towns, residents flee to rooftops

Heavy rain in Australia's southeast triggered flash flooding and cut off entire towns on Wednesday, stranding some residents on the roofs of their homes, as authorities issued snap evacuation orders with rivers staying above danger levels.

Rural towns in the Hunter and Mid North Coast regions of New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, were the worst hit from the downpour, with some areas receiving more than four months' worth of rain over the past 24 hours.

"Our neighbors will have to go onto the roof next, and if we're not rescued, I would say we will have to make our way to the roof as well," Glenthorne resident Jordan Halloran told ABC News.