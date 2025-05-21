Jerusalem Post
Blast targeting school bus kills four children in Pakistan's Balochistan, government official says

By REUTERS
Updated: MAY 21, 2025 08:41

Four children were killed in a blast targeting a school bus in Pakistan's troubled Balochistan province, a government official said on Wednesday.

"The bus was on its way to a school in an army cantonment," said Yasir Iqbal, the administrator of Khuzdar district, where the incident took place.

Around 40 students were in the bus that was headed to an army-run school, when the blast took place, Iqbal said, adding that several were injured in the incident.

Balochistan is Pakistan's largest province by area, but smallest by population. The province of some 15 million people in the southwest of the country is home to key mining projects but has been roiled by a decades-old insurgency.

