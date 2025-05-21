Iran executes man responsible for Azerbaijan embassy attack

A man charged over a fatal shooting at Azerbaijan's embassy in the Iranian capital, Tehran, was executed on Wednesday, Iran's judiciary news outlet Mizan said.

The shooting, which took place in January 2023 and led to the killing of the Azeri embassy security chief, brought relations between Tehran and Baku to a new low, with the latter branding the shooting as an "act of terrorism".

Judicial authorities ruled the attack was for "personal reasons," Mizan reported.

"I thought my wife was at Azerbaijan's embassy in Tehran and was not willing to meet with me. I decided to go there with a Kalashnikov rifle," the defendant said during his trial, according to Mizan.