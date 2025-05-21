Jerusalem Post
Seven minors held for homophobia-fueled attacks

By SARAH BEN-NUN

Seven minors from Ma'ale Adumim were arrested by police on Wednesday for two instances of homophobia-fueled attacks. 

Allegedly, the seven located their victims on the social networking app Grindr. They set up a meeting with the victims in a public park. When the victims arrived, a group of teenagers in face masks and dark clothes awaited, and beat them up. 

The two instances both occurred in February. Police said that the pattern in both was the same. The investigation concluded on Wednesday, leading to indictments against the seven. 

"Attacking a person because of their sexual orientation is not only a crime, it is a basic moral red line," said Israel Police chief Insp.-Gen. Danny Levy.  

