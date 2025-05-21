UK pledges over $5 million in humanitarian aid to Gaza

Britain pledged 4 million pounds ($5.4 million) in humanitarian aid to Gaza, the government said on Wednesday, as its Minister for Development Jenny Chapman visited Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories.

"The Israeli government’s failure to allow full humanitarian access to aid workers is abhorrent. Far too few trucks are crossing into Gaza," Chapman said.

"The UK is clear - Israel will not achieve security through prolonging the suffering of the Palestinian people."

Britain on Tuesday paused free trade talks with Israel over its new offensive in Gaza, with Foreign Minister David Lammy calling for an end to the blockade of aid.

The British Red Cross will receive the new aid package and deliver it through the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, Britain said.