One rocket was identified crossing into Israel from the northern Gaza Strip, triggering sirens in the Lakhish area, the IDF said on Wednesday evening.

The rocket was intercepted by the Israeli air force, and there were no reports of injuries, the military confirmed.

Later on Wednesday evening, three rockets were fired from northern Gaza, triggering sirens in Zikim and Netiv Ha'asara. The rockets did not cross into Israeli territory and fell in the Gaza Strip.