Four Canadians were part of West Bank delegation that saw Israeli gunfire, Canada says

Four Canadian personnel were part of the diplomatic delegation in the West Bank on Wednesday that saw Israeli soldiers fire gunshots in their vicinity, Canada's foreign minister said on Wednesday.

"I have asked my officials to summon Israel's Ambassador to convey Canada's serious concerns. We expect a full investigation and accountability," Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand wrote on X.

Similarly, Uruguay's Foreign Ministry announced that it had summoned Israel's ambassador to the country, Michal Hershkovitz, for talks, following the gunshots being fired.

The Uruguayan government called on Israel to investigate the details of the incident and summoned the ambassador to "clarify the reported facts."