Canada looking at investments in Golden Dome defense shield, PM Carney says

By REUTERS

Canada is looking at potential investments in US President Donald Trump's proposed $175-billion Golden Dome missile defense shield, Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Wednesday.

Trump said on Tuesday he had selected a design for the project and named a Space Force general to head the program, which is aimed at blocking threats from China and Russia.

Carney, who won an April election in part bypromising to stand up to the threat posed by Trump, said he had discussed the concept of the Golden Dome a couple of times with the president.

"We have an ability, if we so choose, to complete the Golden Dome with investments in partnership. And it's something that we are looking at, and something that has been discussed at a high level," he told a press conference.

"Is it a good idea for Canada? Well, it's a good idea to have protection for Canadians and Canada."

