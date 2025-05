An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck off the coast of Crete, Greece, on Thursday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 77 km (47.85 miles), GFZ said.

GFZ had earlier assigned a magnitude of 6.5 to the earthquake.

The earthquake was felt in central Israel, according to Israel's Fire and Rescue service.