Security forces demolished the home of the terrorist who carried out the attack in the Bar-On industrial zone near Kedumim in the West Bank in which Gideon Peri was murdered in mid-August 2024, the military announced Thursday morning.

Troops in the IDF's Ephraim Brigade and Yahalom Combat Engineering units demolished the home of terrorist Sultan al-Ghani on Wednesday night in the village of Baqa al-Hatab.