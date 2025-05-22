Tzav 9 activists block humanitarian aid trucks from entering Gaza

The protest group Tzav 9 gathered at Ashdod Port to block humanitarian aid trucks from transferring aid into the Gaza Strip on Thursday morning.

Footage shared by Israeli public broadcaster KAN News on social media appeared to show the right-wing activists flying Israeli flags during their blocking of aid trucks.

צו 9: פעילינו הגיעו הבוקר לנמל אשדוד על מנת לחסום את משאיות הסיוע ההומניטרי המיועדות לעזה@pozailov1 צילום: צו 9 pic.twitter.com/aKCGwjtrf8 — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) May 22, 2025

Tzav 9 has repeatedly opposed the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza during the Israel-Hamas War, referring to the convoys as “death trucks” and accusing the government of indirectly aiding Hamas.

Meanwhile, footage shared on social media appears to indicate Gazans intercepting trucks, breaking into warehouses, and loading their contents, including flour, into their personal vehicles and makeshift carts, Walla reported.