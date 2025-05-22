Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Tzav 9 activists block humanitarian aid trucks from entering Gaza

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MAY 22, 2025 08:49

The protest group Tzav 9 gathered at Ashdod Port to block humanitarian aid trucks from transferring aid into the Gaza Strip on Thursday morning.

Footage shared by Israeli public broadcaster KAN News on social media appeared to show the right-wing activists flying Israeli flags during their blocking of aid trucks.

Tzav 9 has repeatedly opposed the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza during the Israel-Hamas War, referring to the convoys as “death trucks” and accusing the government of indirectly aiding Hamas.

Meanwhile, footage shared on social media appears to indicate Gazans intercepting trucks, breaking into warehouses, and loading their contents, including flour, into their personal vehicles and makeshift carts, Walla reported.

German minister 'shocked' by killing of Israeli embassy staffers
By REUTERS
05/22/2025 09:12 AM
Security forces demolish home of West Bank terrorist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2025 08:02 AM
6M earthquake in Greece, Crete felt in central Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , REUTERS
05/22/2025 06:37 AM
Canada looking at investments in Golden Dome defense shield
By REUTERS
05/22/2025 02:52 AM
Four Canadians were part of W. Bank delegation that saw Israeli gunfire
By REUTERS
05/21/2025 11:56 PM
South Africa's Ramaphosa: We want investments from US
By REUTERS
05/21/2025 11:24 PM
IDF Arabic spox. calls on Gaza residents to evacuate southwards
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/21/2025 09:03 PM
Russia and Ukraine could hold talks at Vatican next week
By REUTERS
05/21/2025 08:52 PM
Trump has low expectations of South Africa ICJ case against Israel
By REUTERS
05/21/2025 07:47 PM
US formally accepts luxury jet from Qatar
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/21/2025 07:34 PM
Rockets launched from northern Gaza intercepted by IAF, fall in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/21/2025 07:28 PM
Next round of Iran-US talks to take place on May 23 in Rome
By REUTERS
05/21/2025 07:26 PM
Mohammed Sinwar killed in Gaza strike last week – report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/21/2025 06:59 PM
IDF kills Hezbollah Radwan forces commander in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/21/2025 06:37 PM
Classifying Taliban as 'foreign terrorist organization' under review
By REUTERS
05/21/2025 06:31 PM