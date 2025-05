The State Prosecutor's Office filed an indictment against an 18-year-old from Ashdod who "committed serious security offenses in the service of Iran" during the Israel-Hamas War, a Justice Ministry spokesperson announced Thursday.

The defendant is accused of "contacting a foreign agent, providing information to the enemy with the intent to harm state security," and other offenses, including vandalizing state symbols and setting fire to IDF uniforms, the statement added.