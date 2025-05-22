IDF orders evacuation orders across north Gaza Strip

IDF Arabic Spokesperson Col. Avichay Adraee issued an evacuation warning for residents across the northern Gaza Strip on Thursday afternoon on X/Twitter.

#عاجل ‼️ انذار عاجل الى كل سكان قطاع غزة المتواجدين في شمال القطاع في أحياء غبن، الشيماء، فدعوس، المنشية، الشيخ زايد، السلاطين، الكرامة، مشروع بيت لاهيا، الزهور، تل الزعتر، النور، عبد الرحمن، النهضة ومعسكر جباليا⭕️جيش الدفاع يعمل بقوة شديدة في مناطق وجودكم حيث تواصل المنظمات… pic.twitter.com/p0NMFfD24l — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) May 22, 2025

The areas include Sheikh Zayed, Beit Lahia, Jabalya camp, and others.

The IDF is preparing to operate in the region, and these are "considered dangerous combat zones," Adraee added, requesting that civilian residents move southwards.