IDF orders evacuation orders across north Gaza Strip

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MAY 22, 2025 13:17

IDF Arabic Spokesperson Col. Avichay Adraee issued an evacuation warning for residents across the northern Gaza Strip on Thursday afternoon on X/Twitter.

The areas include Sheikh Zayed, Beit Lahia, Jabalya camp, and others.

The IDF is preparing to operate in the region, and these are "considered dangerous combat zones," Adraee added, requesting that civilian residents move southwards.



