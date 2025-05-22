Russia has given Ukraine a list of 1,000 POWs it wants back in swap, Interfax cites Kremlin

Russia has handed Ukraine a list of 1,000 prisoners of war it wants Kyiv to return in a forthcoming exchange deal, the Kremlin said on Thursday, according to Russia's Interfax news agency.

Ukrainian military intelligence told Reuters on Thursday that it had submitted its corresponding list. Russian state media outlet Interfax reported.

An agreement to conduct such an exchange was reached earlier this month in Istanbul during the first direct talks between Russia and Ukraine in more than three years.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he had chaired a meeting earlier in the day with his top security and intelligence officials in preparation for the swap.