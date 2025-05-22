Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Russia has given Ukraine a list of 1,000 POWs it wants back in swap, Interfax cites Kremlin

By REUTERS
Updated: MAY 22, 2025 18:17

Russia has handed Ukraine a list of 1,000 prisoners of war it wants Kyiv to return in a forthcoming exchange deal, the Kremlin said on Thursday, according to Russia's Interfax news agency.

Ukrainian military intelligence told Reuters on Thursday that it had submitted its corresponding list.  Russian state media outlet Interfax reported. 

An agreement to conduct such an exchange was reached earlier this month in Istanbul during the first direct talks between Russia and Ukraine in more than three years.

An agreement to conduct such an exchange came out of the first direct talks between Russia and Ukraine in more than three years, which were held in Istanbul earlier this month.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he had chaired a meeting earlier in the day with his top security and intelligence officials in preparation for the swap.

IDF hit 200 terror targets since 'Gideon's Chariots' in Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2025 06:27 PM
Erdogan urges Damascus to prioritize Kurdish SDF deal
By REUTERS
05/22/2025 02:04 PM
IDF issues evacuation orders across north Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2025 01:15 PM
Police indict West Bank Arab who spat on IDF officer on bus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2025 01:07 PM
Yuval Raphael to perform Eurovision song at Tel Aviv's Hostage Square
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2025 12:13 PM
IDF intercepts second Houthi missile in 24 hours
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2025 11:52 AM
State Prosecutor indicts Ashdod teen for acting as Iranian agent
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2025 11:23 AM
Moscow's Domodedovo airport temporarily suspends operations
By REUTERS
05/22/2025 10:38 AM
China voices concern for diplomatic security after West Bank gunfire
By REUTERS
05/22/2025 10:36 AM
Jewish rioters damage mosque, set fire to vehicle, spray hate graffiti
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2025 10:21 AM
Qatar's wealth fund will safeguard US ties, will not overlook China
By REUTERS
05/22/2025 09:36 AM
Tzav 9 activists block humanitarian aid trucks from entering Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2025 08:32 AM
Security forces demolish home of West Bank terrorist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2025 08:02 AM
6M earthquake in Greece, Crete felt in central Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , REUTERS
05/22/2025 06:37 AM
Canada looking at investments in Golden Dome defense shield
By REUTERS
05/22/2025 02:52 AM