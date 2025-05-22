IDF arrests terror cell of 20 suspects in West Bank operation

The IDF arrested a terror cell of 20 suspects, and seized four rifles and 15 explosive devices that were reportedly ready to be used in the West Bank, the army confirmed on Thursday.

The IDF, Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), and Israel Police operated throughout the West Bank on Wednesday overnight, in the area of Kalkilya and Bala, to apprehend seven wanted individuals who conducted terror activity.

During the activity, four explosive devices ready to be used were confiscated, an M-4 rifle, a hunting rifle, and additional weapons."