Netanyahu and Trump discuss Iran, Gaza, and embassy attack in Washington

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with US President Donald Trump, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office announced on Thursday.

"The Prime Minister and President Trump agreed on the need to ensure that Iran does not obtain nuclear weapons," the announcement said.

Trump expressed "deep sorrow over the horrific murder in Washington of two employees of the Israeli embassy, Yaron Lishinsky and Sarah Milgrom, of blessed memory."

Netanyahu also thanked Trump "for the efforts he and his administration are making against manifestations of antisemitism in the United States."

The two leaders also discussed the war in Gaza, and President Trump "expressed support for the goals set by Prime Minister Netanyahu: to secure the release of all our hostages, to eliminate Hamas, and to advance the Trump Plan."