Thousands protest in Rabin Square against the appointment of new Shin Bet head

Thousands of protesters gathered Thursday evening in Rabin Square in Tel Aviv as part of a demonstration under the slogan "Everything is connected to everything - putting an end to madness, returning to values."

Against the backdrop of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's dramatic announcement regarding the appointment of a new Shin Bet chief, protesters gathered in Rabin Square and marched throughout Tel Aviv.

Bonfires were lit in the street, and roads were blocked by the demonstrators. Large police forces are on site, and clashes have been recorded between the police and demonstrators at several locations.