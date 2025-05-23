IDF chief of staff summons new Shin Bet appointee to office

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir summoned Maj.-Gen. David Zini for a conversation in his office on Friday, following Zini's appointment as Shin Bet head.

The conversation was intended to clarify whether Zini had conducted negotiations behind Zamir's back in light of the prime minister's announcement about the appointment.

According to military commands, an officer is forbidden from conducting discussions with the political echelon without the knowledge and approval of the chief of staff.

Zamir was notified of Zini’s appointment just minutes before it was announced publicly and did not take part in the decision-making process.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appointed Zini as the next head of the Shin Bet on Thursday evening. Maj.-Gen. (Res.) David Zini and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (credit: MAAYAN TOAF/GPO)

Appointment as new Shin Bet head

Netanyahu's office's announcement was made despite a High Court ruling that the dismissal of Shin Bet head Ronen Bar was unlawful due to Netanyahu's conflict of interest in the "Qatargate" affair, and despite the opposition of Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara.

This is a developing story.