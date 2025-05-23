Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Police arrest armed suspects, bomb disposal experts neutralize 27 explosives

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Border Police undercover operatives in the West Bank arrested four armed suspects during two counterterror operations over the course of the past week that uncovered a large quantity of explosives and ready-to-use devices, which were destroyed on site, Israel Police announced Friday.

In parallel, bomb disposal experts neutralized 27 explosive devices intended to target security forces.

A Border Police officer; illustrative (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
A Border Police officer; illustrative (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

Across several focused operations, Border Police arrested 20 suspects and seized rifles, pistols, grenades, ammunition, and other weapons.

Deputy-Chief Nisso Guetta praised the fighters for their coordinated efforts to thwart terror attacks and protect the public.



Related Tags
Palestinian terrorists Headline
IDF kills terrorists, strikes over 75 targets across Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/23/2025 09:26 AM
Death toll in Australia floods rises to four, tens of thousands stranded
By REUTERS
05/23/2025 04:21 AM
IDF intercepts Houthi missile, sirens sound in central Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/23/2025 04:14 AM
Settlers set fire to houses and vehicles in Bruchin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/23/2025 01:27 AM
North Korea intensifies probe into accident during launch of warship
By REUTERS
05/23/2025 12:20 AM
Explosions in Saana caused by failed Houthi missile- Yemen minister
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/23/2025 12:15 AM
Israelis protest against Netanyahu's appointment of new Shin Bet head
By MAYA COHEN
05/22/2025 11:56 PM
Suspect in Israel embassy aides shooting charged first degree murder
By REUTERS
05/22/2025 11:40 PM
IDF kills Hezbollah Radwan terrorist in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2025 07:55 PM
Netanyahu and Trump discuss Iran, Gaza, and embassy attack in Washington
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2025 07:54 PM
IDF orders evacuation near Hezbollah target in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2025 07:21 PM
IDF tank commander severely wounded in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2025 06:55 PM
Witkoff, Michael Anton to arrive in Rome for Iran nuclear talks
By AMICHAI STEIN
05/22/2025 06:41 PM
IDF arrests terror cell of 20 suspects in West Bank operation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2025 06:31 PM
IDF hit 200 terror targets since 'Gideon's Chariots' in Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2025 06:27 PM