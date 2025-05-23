Police arrest armed suspects, bomb disposal experts neutralize 27 explosives

Border Police undercover operatives in the West Bank arrested four armed suspects during two counterterror operations over the course of the past week that uncovered a large quantity of explosives and ready-to-use devices, which were destroyed on site, Israel Police announced Friday.
In parallel, bomb disposal experts neutralized 27 explosive devices intended to target security forces.
Across several focused operations, Border Police arrested 20 suspects and seized rifles, pistols, grenades, ammunition, and other weapons.
Deputy-Chief Nisso Guetta praised the fighters for their coordinated efforts to thwart terror attacks and protect the public.