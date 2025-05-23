Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Trump says major prisoner swap completed between Russia-Ukraine

By REUTERS

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that a major prisoner swap was just completed between Russia and Ukraine.

"A major prisoners swap was just completed between Russia and Ukraine. It will go into effect shortly. Congratulations to both sides on this negotiation. This could lead to something big???," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Ukraine submitted a list of 1,000 prisoners of war to Russia in preparation for a major upcoming swap, an official at Ukrainian military intelligence said on Thursday.

An agreement to conduct such an exchange was reached earlier this month in Istanbul during the first direct talks between Russia and Ukraine in more than three years.

Coffin of Washington attack victim Yaron Lischinsky to arrive in Israel
By AMICHAI STEIN
05/23/2025 01:41 PM
US denies reported plan to cut its troops in South Korea, newspaper says
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/23/2025 01:30 PM
Berlin says aid that entered Gaza this week is 'too little, too late'
By REUTERS
05/23/2025 01:08 PM
Iraq: US companies' dealings with Kurdistan region are unconstitutional
By REUTERS
05/23/2025 11:56 AM
Israeli military says 107 aid trucks entered Gaza on Thursday
By REUTERS
05/23/2025 10:24 AM
South Africa's mining union says it received reports of 300 trapped
By REUTERS
05/23/2025 10:15 AM
Border police thwart terrorists across West Bank in op.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/23/2025 09:58 AM
IDF kills terrorists, strikes over 75 targets across Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/23/2025 09:26 AM
Death toll in Australia floods rises to four, tens of thousands stranded
By REUTERS
05/23/2025 04:21 AM
IDF intercepts Houthi missile, sirens sound in central Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/23/2025 04:14 AM
Settlers set fire to houses and vehicles in Bruchin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/23/2025 01:27 AM
North Korea intensifies probe into accident during launch of warship
By REUTERS
05/23/2025 12:20 AM
Explosions in Saana caused by failed Houthi missile- Yemen minister
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/23/2025 12:15 AM
Israelis protest against Netanyahu's appointment of new Shin Bet head
By MAYA COHEN
05/22/2025 11:56 PM
Suspect in Israel embassy aides shooting charged first degree murder
By REUTERS
05/22/2025 11:40 PM