Trump says major prisoner swap completed between Russia-Ukraine

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that a major prisoner swap was just completed between Russia and Ukraine.

"A major prisoners swap was just completed between Russia and Ukraine. It will go into effect shortly. Congratulations to both sides on this negotiation. This could lead to something big???," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Ukraine submitted a list of 1,000 prisoners of war to Russia in preparation for a major upcoming swap, an official at Ukrainian military intelligence said on Thursday.

An agreement to conduct such an exchange was reached earlier this month in Istanbul during the first direct talks between Russia and Ukraine in more than three years.