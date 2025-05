The coffin of Yaron Lischinsky, one of the two victims of Wednesday night's attack in Washington, is expected to arrive in Israel on Friday afternoon.

Representatives of the Lischinsky family and the Foreign Ministry will receive Yaron's coffin at the airport. After a brief memorial ceremony at the site, the coffin will be transferred for burial.

At the family's request, no media or photographers will be allowed at the event.

This is a developing story.