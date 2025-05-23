Court releases Huwara resident indicted for spitting at IDF officer on bail

Tel Aviv's Magistrate Court on Friday released a Huwara resident on bail, after he was indicted on Thursday for spitting at an IDF officer's face on bus route 161 in Ramat Gan on Sunday, rejecting a police appeal.

Judge Michal Agmon-Gonen ruled that there was insufficient cause to continue his detention and ordered his release. During the interrogations, the suspect confessed to the act and claimed that he acted out of anger.

Police filed the indictment for illegal entry into Israel, assaulting a public official, and requested his detention until the conclusion of legal proceedings.