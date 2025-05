Russia and Ukraine each released 270 prisoners of war and another 120 civilians on Friday, the Russian defence ministry said, the first to go free under what is expected to be the biggest prisoner swap of the war so far.

This is the stage of a 1000 for 1000 exchange agreed with Russia in Istanbul.

The Russian ministry said the releases were due to continue in the coming days, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy saying he expected the exchange to continue on Saturday and Sunday.