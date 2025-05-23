Extreme desperation may have led to 400 Rohingya refugees dying at sea, UN agency says

A dire humanitarian situation in Myanmar and Bangladesh may have led to the deaths of an estimated 427 Rohingya refugees at sea, the United Nations' refugee agency said on Friday.

"The dire humanitarian situation, exacerbated by funding cuts, is having a devastating impact on the lives of Rohingya, with more and more resorting to dangerous journeys to seek safety, protection and a dignified life for themselves and their families,” said Hai Kyung Jun, Director of UNHCR’s Regional Bureau for Asia and the Pacific.