Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Extreme desperation may have led to 400 Rohingya refugees dying at sea, UN agency says

By REUTERS
Updated: MAY 23, 2025 17:07

A dire humanitarian situation in Myanmar and Bangladesh may have led to the deaths of an estimated 427 Rohingya refugees at sea, the United Nations' refugee agency said on Friday.

"The dire humanitarian situation, exacerbated by funding cuts, is having a devastating impact on the lives of Rohingya, with more and more resorting to dangerous journeys to seek safety, protection and a dignified life for themselves and their families,” said Hai Kyung Jun, Director of UNHCR’s Regional Bureau for Asia and the Pacific.

Russia swaps 270 POWs, 120 civilians with Ukraine
By REUTERS
05/23/2025 04:42 PM
Trump will sign nuclear power orders on Friday
By REUTERS
05/23/2025 04:26 PM
British Airways cancels flights to Israel until end of July
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/23/2025 04:20 PM
Russia successfully launched a military satellite into space - RIA
By REUTERS
05/23/2025 02:57 PM
Court releases Huwara resident indicted for spitting at IDF officer
By WALLA!
05/23/2025 01:49 PM
Coffin of Washington attack victim Yaron Lischinsky to arrive in Israel
By AMICHAI STEIN
05/23/2025 01:41 PM
US denies reported plan to cut its troops in South Korea, newspaper says
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/23/2025 01:30 PM
Berlin says aid that entered Gaza this week is 'too little, too late'
By REUTERS
05/23/2025 01:08 PM
Trump says major prisoner swap completed between Russia-Ukraine
By REUTERS
05/23/2025 12:57 PM
Iraq: US companies' dealings with Kurdistan region are unconstitutional
By REUTERS
05/23/2025 11:56 AM
Israeli military says 107 aid trucks entered Gaza on Thursday
By REUTERS
05/23/2025 10:24 AM
South Africa's mining union says it received reports of 300 trapped
By REUTERS
05/23/2025 10:15 AM
Border police thwart terrorists across West Bank in op.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/23/2025 09:58 AM
IDF kills terrorists, strikes over 75 targets across Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/23/2025 09:26 AM
Death toll in Australia floods rises to four, tens of thousands stranded
By REUTERS
05/23/2025 04:21 AM