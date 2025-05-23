Netanyahu defends Shin Bet appointment, lauds Zini's report written before Oct. 7

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended his decision to appoint Maj.-Gen. David Zini as the next head of the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) in a video posted to X/Twitter on Friday.

Netanyahu stated, "I’ve been following General Zini for all these years; I’ve seen him in many meetings, I’ve heard him speak. When I read the report he wrote six months before the [October 7] massacre, he saw things clearly. He warned precisely that there would be a ground invasion that would catch us by surprise, and that we need to reassess."

Netanyahu stated that he "was very sorry that this report didn’t reach me. But I can also say that I was glad that someone truly warned, raised the alarm, and saw everything that needed to be seen. This isn’t new; it wasn’t just a one-time meeting. It’s really an impression of a highly accomplished general with a wealth of experience, who has held every position in the chain of command."

"He has a sharp, clear, and straightforward mind—that’s important. I think he’ll be an excellent head of the Shin Bet," the prime minister concluded.