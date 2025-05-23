Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Netanyahu defends Shin Bet appointment, lauds Zini's report written before Oct. 7

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended his decision to appoint Maj.-Gen. David Zini as the next head of the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) in a video posted to X/Twitter on Friday. 

Netanyahu stated, "I’ve been following General Zini for all these years; I’ve seen him in many meetings, I’ve heard him speak. When I read the report he wrote six months before the [October 7] massacre, he saw things clearly. He warned precisely that there would be a ground invasion that would catch us by surprise, and that we need to reassess."

Netanyahu stated that he "was very sorry that this report didn’t reach me. But I can also say that I was glad that someone truly warned, raised the alarm, and saw everything that needed to be seen. This isn’t new; it wasn’t just a one-time meeting. It’s really an impression of a highly accomplished general with a wealth of experience, who has held every position in the chain of command."

"He has a sharp, clear, and straightforward mind—that’s important. I think he’ll be an excellent head of the Shin Bet," the prime minister concluded. 



Related Tags
Benjamin Netanyahu Headline
US ambassador to Turkey will serve as special envoy to Syria
By REUTERS
05/23/2025 06:18 PM
Rocket from Gaza intercepted by IAF, triggers sirens in Gaza border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/23/2025 05:35 PM
Extreme desperation may have led to 400 Rohingya refugees dying at sea
By REUTERS
05/23/2025 05:05 PM
Russia swaps 270 POWs, 120 civilians with Ukraine
By REUTERS
05/23/2025 04:42 PM
Trump will sign nuclear power orders on Friday
By REUTERS
05/23/2025 04:26 PM
British Airways cancels flights to Israel until end of July
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/23/2025 04:20 PM
Russia successfully launched a military satellite into space - RIA
By REUTERS
05/23/2025 02:57 PM
Court releases Huwara resident indicted for spitting at IDF officer
By WALLA!
05/23/2025 01:49 PM
Coffin of Washington attack victim Yaron Lischinsky to arrive in Israel
By AMICHAI STEIN
05/23/2025 01:41 PM
US denies reported plan to cut its troops in South Korea, newspaper says
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/23/2025 01:30 PM
Berlin says aid that entered Gaza this week is 'too little, too late'
By REUTERS
05/23/2025 01:08 PM
Trump says major prisoner swap completed between Russia-Ukraine
By REUTERS
05/23/2025 12:57 PM
Iraq: US companies' dealings with Kurdistan region are unconstitutional
By REUTERS
05/23/2025 11:56 AM
Israeli military says 107 aid trucks entered Gaza on Thursday
By REUTERS
05/23/2025 10:24 AM
South Africa's mining union says it received reports of 300 trapped
By REUTERS
05/23/2025 10:15 AM