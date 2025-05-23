Jerusalem Post
US ambassador to Turkey will serve as special envoy to Syria

By REUTERS

Tom Barrack, the US's ambassador to Turkey, said on Friday he has assumed the role of special envoy to Syria, as the Trump administration moves to lift sanctions on the Middle Eastern country.

"The cessation of sanctions against Syria will preserve the integrity of our primary objective — the enduring defeat of ISIS — and will give the people of Syria a chance for a better future," Barrack said in a post on X.

Benjamin Netanyahu defends new spy chief selection David Zini
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/23/2025 06:16 PM
Rocket from Gaza intercepted by IAF, triggers sirens in Gaza border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/23/2025 05:35 PM
Extreme desperation may have led to 400 Rohingya refugees dying at sea
By REUTERS
05/23/2025 05:05 PM
Russia swaps 270 POWs, 120 civilians with Ukraine
By REUTERS
05/23/2025 04:42 PM
Trump will sign nuclear power orders on Friday
By REUTERS
05/23/2025 04:26 PM
British Airways cancels flights to Israel until end of July
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/23/2025 04:20 PM
Russia successfully launched a military satellite into space - RIA
By REUTERS
05/23/2025 02:57 PM
Court releases Huwara resident indicted for spitting at IDF officer
By WALLA!
05/23/2025 01:49 PM
Coffin of Washington attack victim Yaron Lischinsky to arrive in Israel
By AMICHAI STEIN
05/23/2025 01:41 PM
US denies reported plan to cut its troops in South Korea, newspaper says
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/23/2025 01:30 PM
Berlin says aid that entered Gaza this week is 'too little, too late'
By REUTERS
05/23/2025 01:08 PM
Trump says major prisoner swap completed between Russia-Ukraine
By REUTERS
05/23/2025 12:57 PM
Iraq: US companies' dealings with Kurdistan region are unconstitutional
By REUTERS
05/23/2025 11:56 AM
Israeli military says 107 aid trucks entered Gaza on Thursday
By REUTERS
05/23/2025 10:24 AM
South Africa's mining union says it received reports of 300 trapped
By REUTERS
05/23/2025 10:15 AM