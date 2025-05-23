US ambassador to Turkey will serve as special envoy to Syria

Tom Barrack, the US's ambassador to Turkey, said on Friday he has assumed the role of special envoy to Syria, as the Trump administration moves to lift sanctions on the Middle Eastern country.
"The cessation of sanctions against Syria will preserve the integrity of our primary objective — the enduring defeat of ISIS — and will give the people of Syria a chance for a better future," Barrack said in a post on X.
President Trump has outlined his clear vision of a prosperous Middle East and a stable Syria at peace with itself and its neighbors. On May 13, @POTUS committed to lifting the United States’ crippling sanctions against Syria to enable the new government to stabilize the…— Ambassador Tom Barrack (@USAMBTurkiye) May 23, 2025