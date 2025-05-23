Jerusalem Post
At least 12 injured in knife attack in Hamburg, report says

By REUTERS

At least 12 people were injured in a knife attack in Hamburg station on Friday evening, Germany's Bild newspaper reported, and local police confirmed they had arrested the suspected assailant.

Three victims are in critical condition, three others are seriously injured, and six people sustained minor injuries, Bild reported, saying the motive for the attack was unclear so far.

Hamburg police said on the social media platform X that a person was reported to have injured several people with a knife at the station, and the suspect had been arrested.

