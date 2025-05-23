Billy Joel cancels concerts after brain disorder diagnosis

US singer-songwriter and pianist Billy Joel said on Friday he is canceling all his scheduled concerts after he was recently diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus, a brain disorder.

The 76-year-old singer is undergoing physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing while he recovers, according to a statement on social media.

"I'm sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding," Joel said.

Joel's condition was exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision, and balance, according to the statement.