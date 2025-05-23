Jerusalem Post
Paris court convicts thieves who robbed Kim Kardashian in jewel heist

By REUTERS
Updated: MAY 23, 2025 22:47

A French court on Friday convicted the jewel thieves who in 2016 tied up US reality TV star Kim Kardashian at gunpoint before making off with her $4 million engagement ring and other booty.

Ten people were in the dock, accused of involvement in the Paris heist. Robbers wearing ski masks and disguised as police tied up the billionaire celebrity before making off with the ring, given to her by her then-husband, rapper Kanye West (now known as Ye), and other jewels.

Kardashian traveled to Paris to testify earlier this month, telling the court she had thought she was going to die.

The mixed panel of judges and jury convicted eight of the 10 for crimes directly linked to the theft, while another defendant was found guilty of illegal weapons charges. One person was acquitted.

