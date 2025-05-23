Peru opens criminal investigation into IDF soldier after Hind Rajab complaint, org. claims

The Hind Rajab Foundation claimed that Peru opened a formal investigation into an IDF soldier following a complaint it had filed.

The complaint was reportedly filed by Julio César Arbizu González, who is described by the foundation as "a prominent Peruvian human rights lawyer and legal counsel to the foundation."

The foundation alleged that the IDF soldier "played a direct role in the methodical and systematic destruction of civilian neighbourhoods in the Gaza Strip during the 2023–2024 military offensive."

“Justice is not optional. Justice is imperative,” said Dyab Abou Jahjah, Chairman of the Hind Rajab Foundation. “This investigation marks a decisive step in the dismantling of Israeli impunity."