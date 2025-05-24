Jerusalem Post
Several Israeli soccer players named as suspects for fraud against NII - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Soccer players Gregory Morozov of Beitar Jerusalem, Eden Shamir of Maccabi Petah Tikva, and Hatem Elhamid of Bnei Sakhnin are three of the soccer players amongst dozens of others who were investigated and given a warning in the "Injury Time" affair, KAN reported Saturday.

The "Injury Time" affair was an incident that involved dozens of soccer players committing fraud against the National Insurance Institute.

What some of the prominent players on the list have in common is that they suffered injuries that kept them away from the soccer pitch for a relatively long period of time.

On Friday, the names of seven players were revealed to be on the list.

