Former hostage Agam Berger: Diplomatic solutions 'won't work' when confronting Hamas

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Former hostage Agam Berger met with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on Saturday, where she stated that diplomatic solutions won't work when confronting Hamas, Israeli media reported. 

"If it were possible not to choose war, we wouldn't choose it. But the moment there is a war for the survival of our land, that's what we will do."

"They [Hamas] don't want 'togetherness.' All the diplomatic solutions - I don't know what to call it - it won't work because it's either us or them."

