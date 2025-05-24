Former hostage Agam Berger: Diplomatic solutions 'won't work' when confronting Hamas

Former hostage Agam Berger met with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on Saturday, where she stated that diplomatic solutions won't work when confronting Hamas, Israeli media reported.

"If it were possible not to choose war, we wouldn't choose it. But the moment there is a war for the survival of our land, that's what we will do."

שורדת השבי אגם ברגר לשר החוץ של צרפת בארו: "ברגע שיש מלחמת קיום על הארץ שלנו, זה מה שנעשה. הם לא רוצים 'ביחד'. פתרונות דיפלומטיים לא יעבדו כי זה או אנחנו או הם" • בארו: "יש לשחרר את כל החטופים. עכשיו. על חמאס להתפרק מנשקו ולא להיות כלול בעתיד הפוליטי של עזה"@ishayb2003 pic.twitter.com/Xb7i96r65W — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) May 24, 2025

"They [Hamas] don't want 'togetherness.' All the diplomatic solutions - I don't know what to call it - it won't work because it's either us or them."