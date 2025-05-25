Jerusalem Post
Knesset Ethics Committee rules Likud MK's comments to 'burn Gaza' didn't violate law

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Knesset Ethics Committee has decided that Likud MK Nissim Vaturi did not violate any ethical rules in light of his comments in an interview with Knesset Channel in December 2023, in which he called to "burn Gaza," Israeli media reported Sunday.

The committee rejected Hadash MK Ofer Cassif's complaint regarding the comments, stating: "The committee examined the statements and believes that they are of a political nature and clearly reflect the ideology of the Knesset member." 

"The committee believes that his statement does not add respect to the Knesset as an institution, particularly in light of his tenure as deputy speaker of the Knesset, but due to the importance of protecting freedom of expression, there is no reason to determine that he violated the rules of ethics," the committee decided.

