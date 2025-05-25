Man arrested at JFK after he attempts to bomb US Embassy in Tel Aviv

American authorities arrested a man at JFK International Airport after he attempted to bomb the US Embassy office in Tel Aviv, NBC reported on Sunday.

Joseph Neumayer, a dual American-German citizen, was arrested after spitting on a security guard in front of the embassy on May 19. He was initially detained by guards, but managed to break free.

He left behind a backpack with three Molotov cocktails and was arrested in his hotel room in Tel Aviv. Israeli authorities deported him and returned him to the United States on Sunday.

NBC reported that he posted earlier on that day: “Join me as I burn down the embassy in Tel Aviv. Death to America, death to Americans, and f--- the west.” Neumayer could face up to 20 years in prison. Donald Trump pumps his fist as he is rushed offstage during a rally on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania after an assassination attempt by Thomas Matthew Crooks. (credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Terror inciter wanted to assassinate Donald Trump

The DOJ release added that posts of Neumayer had also pointed to a plan to assassinate US President Donald Trump.

US Attorney-General Pam Bondi said that her office would not "tolerate violence in our homeland or violence targeting US interests abroad."

“This defendant is charged with planning a devastating attack targeting our embassy in Israel, threatening death to Americans, and President Trump’s life,” said Bondi in the release. “The Department will not tolerate such violence and will prosecute this defendant to the fullest extent of the law.”

FBI Director Kash Patel added that Neumayer's "despicable and violent behavior" and added that it would not be tolerated "at home or abroad."

Israeli authorities have not commented on the matter at the time of this report.