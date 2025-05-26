Trump says US negotiators had good weekend talks with Iran

Jerusalem Post
President Donald Trump said on Sunday that U.S. negotiators had "very good" talks with an Iranian delegation over the weekend as he seeks a deal to prevent Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon.

"I think we could have some good news on the Iran front," Trump told reporters at the Morristown, New Jersey, airport as he prepared to return to Washington after a weekend at his Bedminster golf club.

Trump said serious progress had been made. He did not elaborate on the talks in Rome between U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and an Iranian delegation.

"I don't know if I'll be telling you anything good or bad over the next two days, but I have a feeling I might be telling you something good," he said.

