The Fire and Rescue Service issued warnings on Monday for increased fire risk, dehydration, and sunstroke across Israel due to the extreme temperatures and dry conditions.
Fire department warns of increased risk of fires due to Monday's dry heatwave
By REUTERS05/26/2025 09:09 AM
