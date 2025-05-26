The IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) on Sunday night conducted joint strikes on "key terrorists" who were operating within a Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad command and control center which had previously served as the "Faami Aljerjawi" School in Gaza City, the military confirmed on Monday.
IDF strikes Hamas, PIJ command center in Gaza City school
By REUTERS05/26/2025 09:09 AM
By REUTERS05/26/2025 08:47 AM
By REUTERS05/26/2025 07:06 AM
By REUTERS05/26/2025 07:00 AM
By REUTERS05/26/2025 06:59 AM
By REUTERS05/26/2025 06:58 AM
By REUTERS05/26/2025 01:26 AM
By REUTERS05/26/2025 01:24 AM
By REUTERS05/25/2025 07:05 PM