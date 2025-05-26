Jerusalem Post
IDF strikes Hamas, PIJ command center in Gaza City school

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) on Sunday night conducted joint strikes on "key terrorists" who were operating within a Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad command and control center which had previously served as the "Faami Aljerjawi" School in Gaza City, the military confirmed on Monday.



